Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Morning fog, frost then mostly cloudy & cool

A few morning slick spots, then highs in the 40s
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning fog, frost & slick spots
  • Mostly cloudy & cool Saturday afternoon then around 60° Sunday
  • Storm systems in question by midweek and near next weekend; Will need to monitor for timing and possible impacts

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning frost, areas of dense fog and slick spots until 9-10 a.m. Then, mostly cloudy & cool.
High: 47°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 38°
Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Staying mostly cloudy with a light wind. Enjoy the spring-like day!
High: 60°
Wind: SW to S 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild ahead of a strong cold front.
Low: 38° High: 55°, dropping to 30s by evening
Wind: SW 5-15 to N 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.