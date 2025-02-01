KSHB 41 Weather | Morning fog, frost then mostly cloudy & cool

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning fog, frost & slick spots

Mostly cloudy & cool Saturday afternoon then around 60° Sunday

Storm systems in question by midweek and near next weekend; Will need to monitor for timing and possible impacts

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning frost, areas of dense fog and slick spots until 9-10 a.m. Then, mostly cloudy & cool.

High: 47°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold.

Low: 38°

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Staying mostly cloudy with a light wind. Enjoy the spring-like day!

High: 60°

Wind: SW to S 5-15 mph

Monday: Partly cloudy and mild ahead of a strong cold front.

Low: 38° High: 55°, dropping to 30s by evening

Wind: SW 5-15 to N 10-25 mph

