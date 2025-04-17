KSHB 41 Weather | Morning rain moves out by 8 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES
- The early morning started with some rain, but it is quickly moving out
- Lingering clouds and south winds will impact the day
- Easter weekend looks stormy
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with rain ending early this morning. Partly cloudy with south winds increasing this afternoon.
High: 78°
Wind: S 10-25, Gusts up to 30 mph
Friday: Winds shifting to the north. It will be partly cloudy with a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms
Low: 65° High: 71º
Saturday: Cloudy & cool with a 60% chance of rain. High: 48º
Easter Sunday: Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. High: 59º
