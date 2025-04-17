KSHB 41 Weather | Morning rain moves out by 8 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES



The early morning started with some rain, but it is quickly moving out

Lingering clouds and south winds will impact the day

Easter weekend looks stormy

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain ending early this morning. Partly cloudy with south winds increasing this afternoon.

High: 78°

Wind: S 10-25, Gusts up to 30 mph

Friday: Winds shifting to the north. It will be partly cloudy with a chance of evening showers and thunderstorms

Low: 65° High: 71º

Saturday: Cloudy & cool with a 60% chance of rain. High: 48º

Easter Sunday: Cloudy with thunderstorms likely. High: 59º

