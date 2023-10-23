KSHB 41 Weather | Morning shower or storm then a warm afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and storms early this morning, warm afternoon
- Wet periods Tuesday-Thursday, Saturday-Monday
- Very cold weather is expected by the weekend, early next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A morning shower or storm is possible, and sunshine by the afternoon. Warm and windy.
High: 84°
Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 35 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear skies with mild temperatures.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Showers and storms move in throughout the morning. Occasional rain is expected for the rest of the day.
High: 72°
Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 35 mph
Wednesday: Morning showers possible, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies and still breezy.
Low: 64° High: 75°
Wind: S 10-20 Gust 30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.