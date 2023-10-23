Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning shower or storm then a warm afternoon

and last updated 2023-10-23 05:59:36-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and storms early this morning, warm afternoon
  • Wet periods Tuesday-Thursday, Saturday-Monday
  • Very cold weather is expected by the weekend, early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A morning shower or storm is possible, and sunshine by the afternoon. Warm and windy.
High: 84°
Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with mild temperatures.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Showers and storms move in throughout the morning. Occasional rain is expected for the rest of the day.
High: 72°
Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 35 mph

Wednesday: Morning showers possible, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies and still breezy.
Low: 64° High: 75°
Wind: S 10-20 Gust 30 mph

