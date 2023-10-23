KSHB 41 Weather | Morning shower or storm then a warm afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and storms early this morning, warm afternoon

Wet periods Tuesday-Thursday, Saturday-Monday

Very cold weather is expected by the weekend, early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A morning shower or storm is possible, and sunshine by the afternoon. Warm and windy.

High: 84°

Wind: S 15-25, Gusts 35 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with mild temperatures.

Low: 64°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Showers and storms move in throughout the morning. Occasional rain is expected for the rest of the day.

High: 72°

Wind: S 10-20, Gusts 35 mph

Wednesday: Morning showers possible, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies and still breezy.

Low: 64° High: 75°

Wind: S 10-20 Gust 30 mph

