Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Morning showers followed by hot afternoon temperatures

Cold front sweeps through after 4 pm, sparking evening storms in mid-Missouri
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-05 07:33:44-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and a few thunderstorms this morning will clear by lunch
  • Temperatures heat up quickly with highs 10°-15° above average in the upper 90s
  • A cold front will regenerate more thunderstorms in mid-Missouri between 5-8 p.m.
  • Great weather with low humidity the rest of the week; The Chiefs gameday forecast is perfect!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the commute. Quickly becoming sunny with even hotter and more humid conditions and faster winds during the afternoon. A cold front sweeps through from west to east during the evening. Storms along the front will most likely redevelop in mid-Missouri.
High: 97° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tonight: Cooling down and staying breezy.
Low: 64°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: A beautiful September day develops behind Tuesday night's cold front! Enjoy lots of sunshine with drier air and seasonal temperatures.
High: 85°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.