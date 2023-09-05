KSHB 41 Weather | Morning showers followed by hot afternoon temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain and a few thunderstorms this morning will clear by lunch

Temperatures heat up quickly with highs 10°-15° above average in the upper 90s

A cold front will regenerate more thunderstorms in mid-Missouri between 5-8 p.m.

Great weather with low humidity the rest of the week; The Chiefs gameday forecast is perfect!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the commute. Quickly becoming sunny with even hotter and more humid conditions and faster winds during the afternoon. A cold front sweeps through from west to east during the evening. Storms along the front will most likely redevelop in mid-Missouri.

High: 97° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tonight: Cooling down and staying breezy.

Low: 64°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

Wednesday: A beautiful September day develops behind Tuesday night's cold front! Enjoy lots of sunshine with drier air and seasonal temperatures.

High: 85°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

