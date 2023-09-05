KSHB 41 Weather | Morning showers followed by hot afternoon temperatures

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and a few thunderstorms this morning will clear by lunch
- Temperatures heat up quickly with highs 10°-15° above average in the upper 90s
- A cold front will regenerate more thunderstorms in mid-Missouri between 5-8 p.m.
- Great weather with low humidity the rest of the week; The Chiefs gameday forecast is perfect!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms through the commute. Quickly becoming sunny with even hotter and more humid conditions and faster winds during the afternoon. A cold front sweeps through from west to east during the evening. Storms along the front will most likely redevelop in mid-Missouri.
High: 97° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Tonight: Cooling down and staying breezy.
Low: 64°
Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph
Wednesday: A beautiful September day develops behind Tuesday night's cold front! Enjoy lots of sunshine with drier air and seasonal temperatures.
High: 85°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
