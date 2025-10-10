KSHB 41 Weather | Morning showers, thunderstorms mainly northeast of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES



Showers and thunderstorms this morning will track mostly northeast and east of KC

Increasing clouds and pleasant for Friday afternoon

It will be a dry weekend, but rain chances increase later Sunday night into Monday

It will be a warm Saturday & very warm Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms this morning, mostly northeast of KC. Then, the afternoon will be partly cloudy & pleasant.

Wind: S to N 5-15 mph

High: 80º

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

Low: 56º

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm.

Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph

High: 79º

Sunday: Increasing clouds, windy and very warm. It will be around 80° for kickoff of the Chiefs game. There is a slight chance of showers, T-Storms after the game.

Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph

Low: 63º High: 86º

—