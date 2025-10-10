Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Morning showers, thunderstorms mainly northeast of KC

Highs today will be 75°-80°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Showers and thunderstorms this morning will track mostly northeast and east of KC
  • Increasing clouds and pleasant for Friday afternoon
  • It will be a dry weekend, but rain chances increase later Sunday night into Monday
  • It will be a warm Saturday & very warm Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms this morning, mostly northeast of KC. Then, the afternoon will be partly cloudy & pleasant.
Wind: S to N 5-15 mph
High: 80º

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Low: 56º

Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm.
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
High: 79º

Sunday: Increasing clouds, windy and very warm. It will be around 80° for kickoff of the Chiefs game. There is a slight chance of showers, T-Storms after the game.
Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph
Low: 63º High: 86º

