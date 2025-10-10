KSHB 41 Weather | Morning showers, thunderstorms mainly northeast of KC

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Showers and thunderstorms this morning will track mostly northeast and east of KC
- Increasing clouds and pleasant for Friday afternoon
- It will be a dry weekend, but rain chances increase later Sunday night into Monday
- It will be a warm Saturday & very warm Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms this morning, mostly northeast of KC. Then, the afternoon will be partly cloudy & pleasant.
Wind: S to N 5-15 mph
High: 80º
Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm.
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
Low: 56º
Saturday: Partly cloudy and warm.
Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph
High: 79º
Sunday: Increasing clouds, windy and very warm. It will be around 80° for kickoff of the Chiefs game. There is a slight chance of showers, T-Storms after the game.
Wind: S-SW 15-30 gust 35-40 mph
Low: 63º High: 86º
