KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly cloudy & Colder today, a Few Rain Showers

Highs today will be in the 40s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-03-23 07:31:40-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Colder today with a few rain showers this afternoon and evening
  • Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday
  • No severe weather is expected in our area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder. A few rain showers are possible this afternoon and eveing.
High: 48°
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Cool with a few rain showers possible.
Temperatures: 40°-45°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with an increasing southeast wind.
Low: 41°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Rainy and windy during the day with stronger storms to develop through central Kansas after 5 pm. Severe storms are possible but the line should weaken as it approaches Kansas City after 10 pm. Some gusty winds possible as storms approach and collapse.
High: 52°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

