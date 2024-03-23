KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly cloudy & Colder today, a Few Rain Showers

WEATHER HEADLINES



Colder today with a few rain showers this afternoon and evening

Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday

No severe weather is expected in our area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder. A few rain showers are possible this afternoon and eveing.

High: 48°

Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph

This Evening: Cool with a few rain showers possible.

Temperatures: 40°-45°

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with an increasing southeast wind.

Low: 41°

Wind: SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Rainy and windy during the day with stronger storms to develop through central Kansas after 5 pm. Severe storms are possible but the line should weaken as it approaches Kansas City after 10 pm. Some gusty winds possible as storms approach and collapse.

High: 52°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

