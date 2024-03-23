KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly cloudy & Colder today, a Few Rain Showers

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Colder today with a few rain showers this afternoon and evening
- Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms Sunday into early Monday
- No severe weather is expected in our area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and colder. A few rain showers are possible this afternoon and eveing.
High: 48°
Wind: NE to SE 5-15 mph
This Evening: Cool with a few rain showers possible.
Temperatures: 40°-45°
Wind: SE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold with an increasing southeast wind.
Low: 41°
Wind: SE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Rainy and windy during the day with stronger storms to develop through central Kansas after 5 pm. Severe storms are possible but the line should weaken as it approaches Kansas City after 10 pm. Some gusty winds possible as storms approach and collapse.
High: 52°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.