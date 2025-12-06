KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly cloudy today, a few showers this evening then a cold blast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly cloudy and cool today
- A few rain showers this evening as 2"-6" of snow falls in Iowa
- Cold blast in our area tonight, leading to a cold Chiefs Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers will be possible after 5 PM.
High: 45°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
Tonight: Before midnight it will be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers as temperatures drop to the mid/upper 30s. After midnight a blast of cold arrives on gusty north winds.
Midnight: 36° Low: 26°
Wind: S 5-10 mph becoming N 15-25 mph after midnight
Chiefs Sunday: Mostly cloudy but there may be some sun breaking out late in the day. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 20s along with wind chill values stuck in the teens.
High: 29°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start
Low: 26°
High: 40°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
