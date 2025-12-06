Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Mostly cloudy today, a few showers this evening then a cold blast

Highs today will be in the low to mid 40s.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Mostly cloudy and cool today
  • A few rain showers this evening as 2"-6" of snow falls in Iowa
  • Cold blast in our area tonight, leading to a cold Chiefs Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers will be possible after 5 PM.
High: 45°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Before midnight it will be mostly cloudy with a few rain showers as temperatures drop to the mid/upper 30s. After midnight a blast of cold arrives on gusty north winds.
Midnight: 36° Low: 26°
Wind: S 5-10 mph becoming N 15-25 mph after midnight

Chiefs Sunday: Mostly cloudy but there may be some sun breaking out late in the day. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 20s along with wind chill values stuck in the teens.
High: 29°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer after a cold start
Low: 26°
High: 40°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

