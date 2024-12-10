KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder air settling in for the rest of the week

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drop in temperatures today with highs in the 30s to near 40°
  • Second, much stronger, cold front blasts through tonight bringing scattered snow showers & wind chills in the single digits Wednesday morning
  • Bigger storm delivers warmer temperatures and rain to the area Friday with a wintry mix nearby in Iowa
  • More ups & downs in temperatures over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder than Monday.
High: 39° Wind Chills in the low 30s
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Scattered snow showers possible after midnight. Some locations may see a dusting, but we do not expect widespread slick conditions.
Temperatures: 31° at 12am, down to 18° by 7 AM
Wind: Increasing to NW15-30 mph after midnight

Wednesday: The snow showers end before 6am. Minor accumulations on elevated surfaces possible. Staying windy and very cold all day. At least the sun will be out!
High: 27° Wind chill: 15°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy while staying cold and breezy.
Low: 15° High: 35°
Wind: E-NE 10-20 mph

