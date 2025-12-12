Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder into the weekend

Arctic air will set the stage for a frigid Chiefs game Sunday.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tumbling temperatures into the weekend
  • Flurries possible Saturday, with snow across far northern and NE Missouri
  • A frigid Chiefs game, with near-zero morning wind chills
  • Mild next week, with plenty of days in the 50s!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s
High: 38°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the lower to middle 20s
Low: 25°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy sky, with flurries possible. Snow across far northern and northeast Missouri
High: 27° Low: 7° 
Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Sunday: Ample sunshine. A frigid December day
High: 21° Low: 17° 

Wind: N 10-15 mph

