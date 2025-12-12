KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tumbling temperatures into the weekend
- Flurries possible Saturday, with snow across far northern and NE Missouri
- A frigid Chiefs game, with near-zero morning wind chills
- Mild next week, with plenty of days in the 50s!
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s
High: 38°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the lower to middle 20s
Low: 25°
Wind: NNW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Cloudy sky, with flurries possible. Snow across far northern and northeast Missouri
High: 27° Low: 7°
Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Sunday: Ample sunshine. A frigid December day
High: 21° Low: 17°
Wind: N 10-15 mph
