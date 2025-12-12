KSHB 41 Weather | Much colder into the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Tumbling temperatures into the weekend

Flurries possible Saturday, with snow across far northern and NE Missouri

A frigid Chiefs game, with near-zero morning wind chills

Mild next week, with plenty of days in the 50s!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper 30s

High: 38°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and colder. Lows in the lower to middle 20s

Low: 25°

Wind: NNW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy sky, with flurries possible. Snow across far northern and northeast Missouri

High: 27° Low: 7°

Wind: NNE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Sunday: Ample sunshine. A frigid December day

High: 21° Low: 17°

Wind: N 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

—