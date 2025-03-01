KSHB 41 Weather | Much cooler today, but still plenty of sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cooler with sunshine today and Sunday

A small storm system may bring a few rain showers later Sunday night into Monday morning

Larger storm system sweeps through Tuesday-Wednesday bringing the first severe weather concern of the season to areas southeast of KC and snow to our north, KC could see heavy rain and thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and colder. Temperatures are back to where we should be for the first weekend of March.

High: 45°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet.

Low: 27°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly sunny with more clouds increasing late in the day. Temperatures begin a warming trend as a storm approaches. Shower chances arrive late Sunday night mainly south of I-70.

High: 58°

Wind: SSE 10-20 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few morning rain showers possible.

Low: 43° High: 60°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

