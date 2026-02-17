KSHB 41 Weather | Near record warmth in Kansas City

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 70° Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Showers and some thunder possible Tuesday night
  • Temperatures tumble by Friday, with a rain/snow mix possible Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, unseasonably warm and windy. A few rain showers/sprinkles are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening.
High: 70° (Record: 74° / 2017)
Wind: SSW 15-30 mph gusts 40-45 mph

Tuesday night: Showers and even some thunder possible. A windy night.
Low: 48°
Wind: WSW gusts to 45 mph

Wednesday: A nice day under a mostly sunny sky and not nearly as windy.
Low: 48°
High: 69°
Wind: W 10-15 mph

