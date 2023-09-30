KSHB 41 Weather | Near record warmth on last day of September 2023

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, hot with moderate humidity, a breeze will help a bit through Tuesday
- Rain likely along a fall cold front that sweeps through Wednesday & Thursday morning
- Highs will be in the 70s, perhaps 60s Wednesday into next weekend, more like October
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Near record warmth under a sunny sky. A breeze will help a bit. which was set in 1938 at 93°.
High: 92°, Record: 93° (1938)
Wind: S 10-25 mph
This Evening: Great weather!
Temperatures drop to 75°-80°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: A clear, calm and mild end to September.
Low: 65°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Sunday: Still well above average and sunny.
High: 90°
Wind: S 10-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.