KSHB 41 Weather | Near record warmth on last day of September 2023

Our next cold front arrives Wednesday.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2023-09-30 08:24:06-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny, hot with moderate humidity, a breeze will help a bit through Tuesday
  • Rain likely along a fall cold front that sweeps through Wednesday & Thursday morning
  • Highs will be in the 70s, perhaps 60s Wednesday into next weekend, more like October

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Near record warmth under a sunny sky. A breeze will help a bit. which was set in 1938 at 93°.

High: 92°, Record: 93° (1938)

Wind: S 10-25 mph

This Evening: Great weather!
Temperatures drop to 75°-80° 

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A clear, calm and mild end to September.
Low: 65° 

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Still well above average and sunny.

High: 90°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

