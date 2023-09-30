KSHB 41 Weather | Near record warmth on last day of September 2023

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny, hot with moderate humidity, a breeze will help a bit through Tuesday

Rain likely along a fall cold front that sweeps through Wednesday & Thursday morning

Highs will be in the 70s, perhaps 60s Wednesday into next weekend, more like October

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Near record warmth under a sunny sky. A breeze will help a bit. which was set in 1938 at 93°.

High: 92°, Record: 93° (1938)

Wind: S 10-25 mph

This Evening: Great weather!

Temperatures drop to 75°-80°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: A clear, calm and mild end to September.

Low: 65°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Sunday: Still well above average and sunny.

High: 90°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

