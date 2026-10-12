KSHB 41 Weather | Near record warmth to start the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and hot Monday

Showers and storms Tuesday evening/night

Unsettled, cooler weather Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny, hot, and breezy.

High: 89°

Wind: SSW 15-20 gusting 30-35 mph

Monday night: Clouds increase. Mild and breezy.

Low: 71°

Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday: Evening and night showers and storms. Some storms could turn severe. Another hot day before storms.

High: 88°

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph

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