KSHB 41 Weather | Near record warmth to start the workweek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and hot Monday
- Showers and storms Tuesday evening/night
- Unsettled, cooler weather Wednesday-Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Sunny, hot, and breezy.
High: 89°
Wind: SSW 15-20 gusting 30-35 mph
Monday night: Clouds increase. Mild and breezy.
Low: 71°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Tuesday: Evening and night showers and storms. Some storms could turn severe. Another hot day before storms.
High: 88°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph
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