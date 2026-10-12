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KSHB 41 Weather | Near record warmth to start the workweek

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and hot Monday
  • Showers and storms Tuesday evening/night
  • Unsettled, cooler weather Wednesday-Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Sunny, hot, and breezy.
High: 89°
Wind: SSW 15-20 gusting 30-35 mph

Monday night: Clouds increase. Mild and breezy.
Low: 71°
Wind: SSW 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday: Evening and night showers and storms. Some storms could turn severe. Another hot day before storms.
High: 88°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting 20-25 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City