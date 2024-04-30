Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Next round of severe storms develop this evening

Keep eyes to the sky as storms approach after 5pm
2024-04-30

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front sparks a broken line of severe storms forming over northwest MO & northeast KS after 4-5pm
  • Severe storms, capable of producing large hail, strong wind & a tornado, approach KC after 7pm
  • More round of storms Wednesday-Thursday with some severe weather possible and an increased flooding concern

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day while turning windy, warm and more humid. Thunderstorms develop over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas during the late afternoon & evening, after 4-5pm. Severe hazards of damaging winds, large hail & an isolated tornado possible. The severe threat diminishes after 10pm.
High: 82°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tonight: Storms weaken and travel southeast of KC overnight. Staying windy.
Low: 58°
Wind: S to W 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, especially south, with a low severe threat. New thunderstorms are possible during the evening and night, they could be severe and increase the threat for flooding.
High: 75°
Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

