KSHB 41 Weather | Next round of severe storms develop this evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



A cold front sparks a broken line of severe storms forming over northwest MO & northeast KS after 4-5pm

Severe storms, capable of producing large hail, strong wind & a tornado, approach KC after 7pm

More round of storms Wednesday-Thursday with some severe weather possible and an increased flooding concern

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day while turning windy, warm and more humid. Thunderstorms develop over northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas during the late afternoon & evening, after 4-5pm. Severe hazards of damaging winds, large hail & an isolated tornado possible. The severe threat diminishes after 10pm.

High: 82°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Tonight: Storms weaken and travel southeast of KC overnight. Staying windy.

Low: 58°

Wind: S to W 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Chance of morning showers and thunderstorms, especially south, with a low severe threat. New thunderstorms are possible during the evening and night, they could be severe and increase the threat for flooding.

High: 75°

Wind: S-SE 15-25 mph

