KSHB 41 Weather | Next storm system brings rain & storms to the area tonight & Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Staying nice today while clouds build in during the afternoon and evening

Rain increases late tonight & Saturday morning with a second round of strong storms forming near KC Saturday afternoon, mostly after 2pm

An active weather pattern returns late next week with several chances of storms Wednesday - Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and refreshing to start with clouds increasing through the afternoon as a cold front approaches. A late evening shower is possible while the best chance will hold off until after midnight.

High: 82°

Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Passing showers overnight as temperatures stay mild.

Low: 62°

Wind: N-NW 5 mph

Saturday: The scattered showers continue migrating south Saturday morning. Look for increasing sunshine from north to south during this time. A second round of storms develops after 2pm as another cold front passes by. These storms could produce heavy rain, gusty wind & small hail and may form near KC.

High: 80°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

