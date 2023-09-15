KSHB 41 Weather | Next storm system brings rain & storms to the area tonight & Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Staying nice today while clouds build in during the afternoon and evening
- Rain increases late tonight & Saturday morning with a second round of strong storms forming near KC Saturday afternoon, mostly after 2pm
- An active weather pattern returns late next week with several chances of storms Wednesday - Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny and refreshing to start with clouds increasing through the afternoon as a cold front approaches. A late evening shower is possible while the best chance will hold off until after midnight.
High: 82°
Wind: SSW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Passing showers overnight as temperatures stay mild.
Low: 62°
Wind: N-NW 5 mph
Saturday: The scattered showers continue migrating south Saturday morning. Look for increasing sunshine from north to south during this time. A second round of storms develops after 2pm as another cold front passes by. These storms could produce heavy rain, gusty wind & small hail and may form near KC.
High: 80°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph
