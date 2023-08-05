Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Next thunderstorm chance after midnight tonight

Thunderstorms later tonight may contain damaging wind
and last updated 2023-08-05 08:14:18-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers this morning then becoming partly cloudy, very warm and humid
  • Chance for strong to severe storms after 10 p.m.-midnight tonight
  • Highs in the low 80s and much less humid Sunday afternoon into Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few showers and mostly cloudy this morning. Then, partly cloudy, very warm and humid.

High: 88° Heat Index: 95-98°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and warm.
Temperatures around 80°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after 10 p.m.-midnight. Some may contain damaging wind.
Low: 69°

Wind: Variable and gusty in thunderstorms

Sunday: Any thunderstorms end early, then partly cloudy, windy, cooler and becoming much less humid.

High: 82°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

