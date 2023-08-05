KSHB 41 Weather | Next thunderstorm chance after midnight tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



A few showers this morning then becoming partly cloudy, very warm and humid

Chance for strong to severe storms after 10 p.m.-midnight tonight

Highs in the low 80s and much less humid Sunday afternoon into Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A few showers and mostly cloudy this morning. Then, partly cloudy, very warm and humid.

High: 88° Heat Index: 95-98°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

This Evening: Partly cloudy and warm.

Temperatures around 80°

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after 10 p.m.-midnight. Some may contain damaging wind.

Low: 69°

Wind: Variable and gusty in thunderstorms

Sunday: Any thunderstorms end early, then partly cloudy, windy, cooler and becoming much less humid.

High: 82°

Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

