KSHB 41 Weather | Next thunderstorm chance after midnight tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers this morning then becoming partly cloudy, very warm and humid
- Chance for strong to severe storms after 10 p.m.-midnight tonight
- Highs in the low 80s and much less humid Sunday afternoon into Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A few showers and mostly cloudy this morning. Then, partly cloudy, very warm and humid.
High: 88° Heat Index: 95-98°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
This Evening: Partly cloudy and warm.
Temperatures around 80°
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: A good chance of thunderstorms after 10 p.m.-midnight. Some may contain damaging wind.
Low: 69°
Wind: Variable and gusty in thunderstorms
Sunday: Any thunderstorms end early, then partly cloudy, windy, cooler and becoming much less humid.
High: 82°
Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph
