KSHB 41 Weather | Nice Saturday Weather, slight T-Storm chance Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice, warm and dry Saturday

Slight chance of a shower/thunderstorm Sunday morning otherwise a dry day

A better thunderstorm chance between midnight Sunday night and noon Monday, these could be strong

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm with a light wind.

High: 80°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect!

Temperatures drop to the low 70s

Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy

Low: 64°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Slight chance of a morning shower/thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, warm and humid.

High: 81°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Monday: A chance of thunderstorms between midnight Sunday night and noon Monday. Some may thunderstorms may have gusty winds. After the thunderstorms it will become partly cloudy, warm and humid.

Low: 63° High: 80°

Wind: Gusty and variable in T-Storms

