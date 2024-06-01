KSHB 41 Weather | Nice Saturday Weather, slight T-Storm chance Sunday

Watch Now
Highs today will be around 80° with a light wind.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice, warm and dry Saturday
  • Slight chance of a shower/thunderstorm Sunday morning otherwise a dry day
  • A better thunderstorm chance between midnight Sunday night and noon Monday, these could be strong

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm with a light wind.
High: 80°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Near perfect!
Temperatures drop to the low 70s
Wind: Almost none

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy
Low: 64°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Sunday: Slight chance of a morning shower/thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, warm and humid.
High: 81°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Monday: A chance of thunderstorms between midnight Sunday night and noon Monday. Some may thunderstorms may have gusty winds. After the thunderstorms it will become partly cloudy, warm and humid.
Low: 63° High: 80°
Wind: Gusty and variable in T-Storms

