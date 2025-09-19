Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, chance of rain, T-Storms later tonight-Saturday

Highs today will be 80°-85°.
KSHB 41 WEATHER UPDATE
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice weather today and this evening
  • Showers, T-Storms will be around the area between midnight and 1 PM Saturday
  • A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday with more beneficial rain chances next week
  • Temperatures staying comfortable for the next 7-10 days, highs in the 70s to low 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm.
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
High: 81º

Tonight: A nice evening with a chance of showers, T-Storms after midnight
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 63º

Saturday: Chance of showers and storms until 12-2 PM. Then, some sun a nice.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
High: 77º

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few thunderstorms possible.
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
Low: 64º High: 82º

