KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, chance of rain, T-Storms later tonight-Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather today and this evening
- Showers, T-Storms will be around the area between midnight and 1 PM Saturday
- A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday with more beneficial rain chances next week
- Temperatures staying comfortable for the next 7-10 days, highs in the 70s to low 80s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm.
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
High: 81º
Tonight: A nice evening with a chance of showers, T-Storms after midnight
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Low: 63º
Saturday: Chance of showers and storms until 12-2 PM. Then, some sun a nice.
Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph
High: 77º
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few thunderstorms possible.
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
Low: 64º High: 82º
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
—