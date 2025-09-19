KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, chance of rain, T-Storms later tonight-Saturday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather today and this evening

Showers, T-Storms will be around the area between midnight and 1 PM Saturday

A few thunderstorms are possible Sunday with more beneficial rain chances next week

Temperatures staying comfortable for the next 7-10 days, highs in the 70s to low 80s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and warm.

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

High: 81º

Tonight: A nice evening with a chance of showers, T-Storms after midnight

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Low: 63º

Saturday: Chance of showers and storms until 12-2 PM. Then, some sun a nice.

Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph

High: 77º

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few thunderstorms possible.

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Low: 64º High: 82º

