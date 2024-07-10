KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, scattered thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. continuing through the night
- Thursday-Friday will be warm and humid with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Heating up this weekend, 1st potential heat wave Sunday-Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.
High: 87°
Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in to northern Missouri.
Temperatures in the 70s
Wind: Almost none
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very heavy downpours & small hail in some locations
Low: 65°
Wind: Light with some gusts 20-40 mph in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning.
High: 85°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
