KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, scattered thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. continuing through the night

Thursday-Friday will be warm and humid with periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms

Heating up this weekend, 1st potential heat wave Sunday-Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid.

High: 87°

Wind: W-SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in to northern Missouri.

Temperatures in the 70s

Wind: Almost none

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Very heavy downpours & small hail in some locations

Low: 65°

Wind: Light with some gusts 20-40 mph in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the morning.

High: 85°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

