KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, significant weather changes Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Great weather today, the opposite on Sunday

A strong cold front moves through Sunday morning bringing high winds with gusts over 50 mph

Rain showers possible during the morning with snow in the afternoon as temperatures plummet

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Enjoy the lovely weather while it is here. Partly cloudy and mild.

High: 70°

Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph

Saturday night: Increasing clouds and wind.

Low: 59°

Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph

Sunday: Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in the morning, giving way to snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Extremely windy conditions will create blowing snow. Minor accumulations.

7 AM: 60°

Noon: 43°

7 PM: 30°, wind chill in the teens

Wind: NW 30-40 mph, gusting to 60 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

