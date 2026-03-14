KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, significant weather changes Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Great weather today, the opposite on Sunday
- A strong cold front moves through Sunday morning bringing high winds with gusts over 50 mph
- Rain showers possible during the morning with snow in the afternoon as temperatures plummet
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Enjoy the lovely weather while it is here. Partly cloudy and mild.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SE 10-20 mph
Saturday night: Increasing clouds and wind.
Low: 59°
Wind: S-SW 15-30 mph
Sunday: Showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in the morning, giving way to snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Extremely windy conditions will create blowing snow. Minor accumulations.
7 AM: 60°
Noon: 43°
7 PM: 30°, wind chill in the teens
Wind: NW 30-40 mph, gusting to 60 mph
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