KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, Weekend cold blast

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny, breezy, comfortable Friday

Warming up until noon Saturday, then a strong cold front moves through

Windy & cold Saturday afternoon through Sunday, a few rain showers, flurries possible

Temperatures sharply return back to the 60s by Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Plenty of blue sky with comfortable temperatures.

High: 69°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds & cool

Low: 42°

Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible ahead of and behind a strong cold front that arrives around noon. It will become windy and colder during the afternoon.

Noon: 59°

7 PM: 43°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph shift to the NW 15-30 mph

Saturday Night: Cold and windy with a few rain showers and possibly a flurry.

Low: 27°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Sunday: Very cold and windy. Wind chills in the 10s/20s throughout the day under a mostly sunny sky

High: 37°

Wind: NW 10-25 mph

