KSHB 41 Weather | Nice today, Weekend cold blast

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, breezy, comfortable Friday
- Warming up until noon Saturday, then a strong cold front moves through
- Windy & cold Saturday afternoon through Sunday, a few rain showers, flurries possible
- Temperatures sharply return back to the 60s by Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Plenty of blue sky with comfortable temperatures.
High: 69°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds & cool
Low: 42°
Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible ahead of and behind a strong cold front that arrives around noon. It will become windy and colder during the afternoon.
Noon: 59°
7 PM: 43°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph shift to the NW 15-30 mph
Saturday Night: Cold and windy with a few rain showers and possibly a flurry.
Low: 27°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Sunday: Very cold and windy. Wind chills in the 10s/20s throughout the day under a mostly sunny sky
High: 37°
Wind: NW 10-25 mph
