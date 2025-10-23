Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Nice weather today; Periods of rain Friday

Highs today will be 65°-70°.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Nice weather today with highs in the mid to upper 60s
  • Friday through Tuesday will see periods of rain, but amounts may not be that heavy
  • The weather warms up in time for Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Another cold morning followed by a mild and mostly sunny afternoon.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
High: 69°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and warmer with a chance of rain after 5 AM
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Low: 51°

Friday: Periods of rain and drizzle. A period of heavier rain is possible during the morning.
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
High: 56°

Saturday: Periods of rain and drizzle.
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Low: 51°
High: 58°

