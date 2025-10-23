KSHB 41 Weather | Nice weather today; Periods of rain Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES



Nice weather today with highs in the mid to upper 60s

Friday through Tuesday will see periods of rain, but amounts may not be that heavy

The weather warms up in time for Halloween

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Another cold morning followed by a mild and mostly sunny afternoon.

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

High: 69°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and warmer with a chance of rain after 5 AM

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Low: 51°

Friday: Periods of rain and drizzle. A period of heavier rain is possible during the morning.

Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph

High: 56°

Saturday: Periods of rain and drizzle.

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Low: 51°

High: 58°

