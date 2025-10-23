KSHB 41 Weather | Nice weather today; Periods of rain Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Nice weather today with highs in the mid to upper 60s
- Friday through Tuesday will see periods of rain, but amounts may not be that heavy
- The weather warms up in time for Halloween
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Another cold morning followed by a mild and mostly sunny afternoon.
Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph
High: 69°
Tonight: Increasing clouds and warmer with a chance of rain after 5 AM
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Low: 51°
Friday: Periods of rain and drizzle. A period of heavier rain is possible during the morning.
Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph
High: 56°
Saturday: Periods of rain and drizzle.
Wind: E 10-20 mph
Low: 51°
High: 58°
