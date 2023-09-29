Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | No sign of a cool down until the middle of next week

The heat continues through the weekend
KSHB 41 Weather Update
and last updated 2023-09-29 06:55:06-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Sunny and even warmer going into the weekend, a little humid too
  • Highs near 90° through Monday, dropping slightly Tuesday
  • Rain likely along a strong front that sweeps through Wednesday & Thursday morning
  • Highs and lows could cool below average by next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and even warmer with faster southerly winds gusting around 20-25 mph. Prepare for more heat & humidity for after school activities!
High: 91°
Wind: S 10-15, gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Clear and very warm for a September night. Breezes continue.
Low: 71° 
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Nearly identical to Friday with a slightly warmer start and winds gusting a bit less. Closest we warm to a record high, which was set in 1938 at 93°.
High: 91°
Wind: S 10-15, gusts 20 mph

