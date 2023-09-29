KSHB 41 Weather | No sign of a cool down until the middle of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny and even warmer going into the weekend, a little humid too
- Highs near 90° through Monday, dropping slightly Tuesday
- Rain likely along a strong front that sweeps through Wednesday & Thursday morning
- Highs and lows could cool below average by next weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Sunny and even warmer with faster southerly winds gusting around 20-25 mph. Prepare for more heat & humidity for after school activities!
High: 91°
Wind: S 10-15, gusts 25 mph
Tonight: Clear and very warm for a September night. Breezes continue.
Low: 71°
Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph
Saturday: Nearly identical to Friday with a slightly warmer start and winds gusting a bit less. Closest we warm to a record high, which was set in 1938 at 93°.
High: 91°
Wind: S 10-15, gusts 20 mph
