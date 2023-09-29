KSHB 41 Weather | No sign of a cool down until the middle of next week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny and even warmer going into the weekend, a little humid too

Highs near 90° through Monday, dropping slightly Tuesday

Rain likely along a strong front that sweeps through Wednesday & Thursday morning

Highs and lows could cool below average by next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Sunny and even warmer with faster southerly winds gusting around 20-25 mph. Prepare for more heat & humidity for after school activities!

High: 91°

Wind: S 10-15, gusts 25 mph

Tonight: Clear and very warm for a September night. Breezes continue.

Low: 71°

Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph

Saturday: Nearly identical to Friday with a slightly warmer start and winds gusting a bit less. Closest we warm to a record high, which was set in 1938 at 93°.

High: 91°

Wind: S 10-15, gusts 20 mph

