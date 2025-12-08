KSHB 41 Weather | Not as cold, as temperatures rebound early this week

Some milder days on tap before another Arctic blast settles in

WEATHER HEADLINES Clouds gradually decrease Monday. Not as cold.

The mercury peaks on Tuesday

Chances of a wintry mix Wednesday - Friday

Another Arctic blast this weekend KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Today: Clouds gradually decrease. Not as cold

High: 39°

Wind: S 5-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not that cold

Low: 32°

Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

High: 56° Low: 35° (Normal: 45°/26°)

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area —

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.