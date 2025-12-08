KSHB 41 Weather | Not as cold, as temperatures rebound early this week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Clouds gradually decrease Monday. Not as cold.
- The mercury peaks on Tuesday
- Chances of a wintry mix Wednesday - Friday
- Another Arctic blast this weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Clouds gradually decrease. Not as cold
High: 39°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not that cold
Low: 32°
Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
High: 56° Low: 35° (Normal: 45°/26°)
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
