KSHB 41 Weather | Not as cold, as temperatures rebound early this week

Some milder days on tap before another Arctic blast settles in

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Clouds gradually decrease Monday. Not as cold.
  • The mercury peaks on Tuesday
  • Chances of a wintry mix Wednesday - Friday
  • Another Arctic blast this weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Clouds gradually decrease. Not as cold
High: 39°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Not that cold
Low: 32°
Wind: SW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
High: 56° Low: 35° (Normal: 45°/26°)
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

