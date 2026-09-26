KSHB 41 Weather | Off and on rain chances Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- More off and on rain Saturday
- Showers and storms possible Sunday morning
- Mostly dry on Monday, with more rain by the middle of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Showers and storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon. A low risk of severe weather.
High: 75°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday night: A chance of showers and storms overnight.
Low: 63°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers early in the day.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
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