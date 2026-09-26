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KSHB 41 Weather | Off and on rain chances Saturday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More off and on rain Saturday
  • Showers and storms possible Sunday morning
  • Mostly dry on Monday, with more rain by the middle of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Showers and storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon. A low risk of severe weather.
High: 75°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: A chance of showers and storms overnight.
Low: 63°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers early in the day.
High: 78°
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

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