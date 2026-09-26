KSHB 41 Weather | Off and on rain chances Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



More off and on rain Saturday

Showers and storms possible Sunday morning

Mostly dry on Monday, with more rain by the middle of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Showers and storms will be possible, especially in the afternoon. A low risk of severe weather.

High: 75°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday night: A chance of showers and storms overnight.

Low: 63°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a few showers early in the day.

High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

