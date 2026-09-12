KSHB 41 Weather | Off and on storms possible Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning and afternoon thunderstorms are possible Saturday

A few of those storms could be strong to severe

More rain chances on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A chance of off and on storms throughout the day. A few may be strong to severe, especially during the afternoon and evening.

High: 84°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy.

Low: 65°

Wind: NE 5 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms throughout the day.

High: 79°

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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Check out the current conditions in our area

