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KSHB 41 Weather | Off and on storms possible Saturday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.


WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning and afternoon thunderstorms are possible Saturday
  • A few of those storms could be strong to severe
  • More rain chances on Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A chance of off and on storms throughout the day. A few may be strong to severe, especially during the afternoon and evening.
High: 84°
Wind: N 5-10 mph

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy.
Low: 65°
Wind: NE 5 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms throughout the day.
High: 79°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

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