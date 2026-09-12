KSHB 41 Weather | Off and on storms possible Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning and afternoon thunderstorms are possible Saturday
- A few of those storms could be strong to severe
- More rain chances on Sunday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: A chance of off and on storms throughout the day. A few may be strong to severe, especially during the afternoon and evening.
High: 84°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Mostly cloudy.
Low: 65°
Wind: NE 5 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms throughout the day.
High: 79°
Wind: NE 5-10 mph
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