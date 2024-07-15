KSHB 41 Weather | One Hot Day, then a Tuesday Cold Front

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat advisory through this evening
- Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday breaks the heat with some thunderstorms
- Great weather Thursday-Saturday with highs in the low 80s, then increasing rain, thunderstorm chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Hottest day of this heat streak with highs in the middle to upper-90s. Partly to mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid.
High: 96°
Heat Index: 105-110°
Wind: SSW 15-25 mph
This Evening: Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A few may contain brief strong wind and hail.
Temperatures in the 80s
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, best chance after midnight.
Low: 76°
Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly in the morning. Temperatures not moving much throughout the day.
High: 88°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, best chance south of I-70.
Low: 70°
Wind: NE 10-15 mph
Wednesday: A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms followed by a slow decrease in clouds and a bigger decrease in humidity.
High: 84°
Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph
