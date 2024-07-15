KSHB 41 Weather | One Hot Day, then a Tuesday Cold Front

WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat advisory through this evening

Cold front Tuesday into Wednesday breaks the heat with some thunderstorms

Great weather Thursday-Saturday with highs in the low 80s, then increasing rain, thunderstorm chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Hottest day of this heat streak with highs in the middle to upper-90s. Partly to mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid.

High: 96°

Heat Index: 105-110°

Wind: SSW 15-25 mph

This Evening: Chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. A few may contain brief strong wind and hail.

Temperatures in the 80s

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, best chance after midnight.

Low: 76°

Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly in the morning. Temperatures not moving much throughout the day.

High: 88°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Tuesday Night: A chance of rain and thunderstorms, best chance south of I-70.

Low: 70°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

Wednesday: A chance of morning showers and thunderstorms followed by a slow decrease in clouds and a bigger decrease in humidity.

High: 84°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

