KSHB 41 Weather | One last morning of dangerous cold

WEATHER HEADLINES



Wind chill values -25° to -15° this morning; the cold weather advisory is in place through noon Thursday

Light flurries possible Friday as cold air exits

A big warm up is likely by the weekend and next week; highs near 60 by Monday & Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with lighter wind; although, temperatures will struggle all day.

High: 10° (Record low high is 12°, 1918) Wind Chill: -25° to -10°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and still very cold.

Low: -3° (Record low is 0°, 1939)

Wing: Light and variable

Friday: Mostly cloudy & slightly warmer. A few flurries are possible.

High: 20° Wind Chill: -10°-15°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend begins!

Low: 10° High: 37° Wind Chill: 0°-15° during the morning

Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

