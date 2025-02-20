Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | One last morning of dangerous cold

Wind chill this morning still -30 to -20° with frost bite possible within 30 minutes.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wind chill values -25° to -15° this morning; the cold weather advisory is in place through noon Thursday
  • Light flurries possible Friday as cold air exits
  • A big warm up is likely by the weekend and next week; highs near 60 by Monday & Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with lighter wind; although, temperatures will struggle all day.
High: 10° (Record low high is 12°, 1918) Wind Chill: -25° to -10°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and still very cold.
Low: -3° (Record low is 0°, 1939)
Wing: Light and variable

Friday: Mostly cloudy & slightly warmer. A few flurries are possible.
High: 20° Wind Chill: -10°-15°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend begins!
Low: 10° High: 37° Wind Chill: 0°-15° during the morning
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph

