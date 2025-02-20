KSHB 41 Weather | One last morning of dangerous cold

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Wind chill values -25° to -15° this morning; the cold weather advisory is in place through noon Thursday
- Light flurries possible Friday as cold air exits
- A big warm up is likely by the weekend and next week; highs near 60 by Monday & Tuesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with lighter wind; although, temperatures will struggle all day.
High: 10° (Record low high is 12°, 1918) Wind Chill: -25° to -10°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and still very cold.
Low: -3° (Record low is 0°, 1939)
Wing: Light and variable
Friday: Mostly cloudy & slightly warmer. A few flurries are possible.
High: 20° Wind Chill: -10°-15°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny and the warming trend begins!
Low: 10° High: 37° Wind Chill: 0°-15° during the morning
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.