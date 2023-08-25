KSHB 41 Weather | One more day of the high heat & humidity

WEATHER HEADLINES



Excessive Heat Warning finally ends at 9pm tonight

Isolated thunderstorms possible after 3pm today with a better chance Saturday morning

Cooler than average over the weekend with highs in the low 80s. Enjoy!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: We have made it to the final day of our the heat wave! Keep up with your heat precautions today as heat index values get above 105°. An isolated storm is possible this afternoon as a cold front approaches. More chances of storms comes tonight & early Saturday.

High: 97° Heat Index: 105-110°

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Few scattered storms around. Staying mild and muggy.

Low: 74°

Wind: N-NE 5-15 mph

Saturday: The heat wave is over! Rain and storms help bring some relief in the morning. Storms will taper off by the time the preseason Chiefs game starts at noon. Mostly to partly cloudy expected the rest of the day while staying muggy.

High: 83°

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

Sunday: Rain and storms mostly miss the area to the south. Temperatures remain cooler while the humidity slowly drops.

High: 82°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

