KSHB 41 Weather | One more hot day before a big cool down

WEATHER HEADLINES



Sunny, breezy and toasty today, feeling close to 100°

Cooler weather moves in Tuesday and sticks around for about a week

The next best rain chance is Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, breezy & muggy.

High: 95° Heat Index: 100°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild overnight.

Low: 74°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A cold front moves in from the north and drops temperatures to the 80s north of I-70. Staying very hot south of I-70.

High: 85°, 90-95° south

Wind: W 10-20 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling so much better! Temperatures are running about 5 degrees cooler than average.

Low: 63° High: 84°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

