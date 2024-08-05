KSHB 41 Weather | One more hot day before a big cool down

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Sunny, breezy and toasty today, feeling close to 100°
- Cooler weather moves in Tuesday and sticks around for about a week
- The next best rain chance is Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot, breezy & muggy.
High: 95° Heat Index: 100°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear and mild overnight.
Low: 74°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A cold front moves in from the north and drops temperatures to the 80s north of I-70. Staying very hot south of I-70.
High: 85°, 90-95° south
Wind: W 10-20 mph
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and feeling so much better! Temperatures are running about 5 degrees cooler than average.
Low: 63° High: 84°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
