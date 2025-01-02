KSHB 41 Weather | One more mild day before temperatures plummet and a snowstorm approaches

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy with some passing flurries this morning, otherwise, temperatures recover and feel comfortable for January

Temperatures drop through the weekend going from the 30s to the teens in 4 days

A large winter storm gets organized over the central plains Saturday & Sunday; An icy mix to begin Saturday with accumulating snow through Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: A band of snow moves across southern Iowa keeping clouds in place for several hours today. Peeks of sunshine possible late while daytime highs hover near or above average.

High: 44°

Wind: S 5-10 to N 10-15 mph

Tonight: Passing clouds and much colder.

Low: 23°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and much colder during the day.

High: 32°

Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Cloudy as we wait for a winter storm to approach. A mix of freezing rain, sleet & snow builds in during the late afternoon and evening hours from southwest to northeast. The better chance for the icy mix hugs the I-70 corridor.

Low: 20° High: 28°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Sunday: The icy mix south of I-70 will change over to all snow early in the day. Prepare for rounds of heavy snow and decent accumulation into the evening. Roads will be treacherous and visibility will be limited within the heavy snow bands.

Low: 19° High: 22°

Wind: NE to N 20-35 mph

