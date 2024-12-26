KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog

Highs today will be in the upper 40s.

WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog today through Friday night, total rainfall: .10"-.50"

A few showers are possible Saturday, but it is looking sunnier and warmer for the weekend

Colder air moves in around the New Year, but nothing unusual for this time of year KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Thursday: Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog.

High: 48°

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph This Evening: Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog.

Temperature: 47°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph Tonight: Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog.

Low: 47°

Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph Friday: Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog.

Low: 47° High: 51°

Wind: S 5-10 mph Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain showers.

Low: 44° High: 55°

