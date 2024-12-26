KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog

Watch Now
Highs today will be in the upper 40s.
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog today through Friday night, total rainfall: .10"-.50"
  • A few showers are possible Saturday, but it is looking sunnier and warmer for the weekend
  • Colder air moves in around the New Year, but nothing unusual for this time of year

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog.
High: 48°
Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

This Evening: Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog.
Temperature: 47°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog.
Low: 47°
Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog.
Low: 47° High: 51°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain showers.
Low: 44° High: 55°
Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph

