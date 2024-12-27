KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle, rain showers & dense fog end by evening

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog end by this evening

A storm system tracks south of our area Saturday keeping any chance of showers mainly south of I-70

Better chance of seeing sunshine late Saturday and Sunday

A storm system may bring rain Monday into early Tuesday followed by colder air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Watch for more drizzle, rain and fog through the day. The wet conditions finally come to an end by 3-6 pm from west to east.

High: 51°

Wind: S-SW 5 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cool.

Temperatures: 45°-50°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler than Friday morning.

Low: 41°

Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain showers mostly along and south of I-70.

High: 56°

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain showers mostly along and south of I-70.

Low: 40° High: 57°

Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

