KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle, rain showers & dense fog end by evening

Highs today will be around 50°.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog end by this evening
  • A storm system tracks south of our area Saturday keeping any chance of showers mainly south of I-70
  • Better chance of seeing sunshine late Saturday and Sunday
  • A storm system may bring rain Monday into early Tuesday followed by colder air

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Watch for more drizzle, rain and fog through the day. The wet conditions finally come to an end by 3-6 pm from west to east.
High: 51°
Wind: S-SW 5 mph

This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Temperatures: 45°-50°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler than Friday morning.
Low: 41°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain showers mostly along and south of I-70.
High: 56°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain showers mostly along and south of I-70.
Low: 40° High: 57°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph

