KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of drizzle, rain showers & dense fog end by evening

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of drizzle, rain showers and dense fog end by this evening
- A storm system tracks south of our area Saturday keeping any chance of showers mainly south of I-70
- Better chance of seeing sunshine late Saturday and Sunday
- A storm system may bring rain Monday into early Tuesday followed by colder air
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Watch for more drizzle, rain and fog through the day. The wet conditions finally come to an end by 3-6 pm from west to east.
High: 51°
Wind: S-SW 5 mph
This Evening: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Temperatures: 45°-50°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler than Friday morning.
Low: 41°
Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain showers mostly along and south of I-70.
High: 56°
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of rain showers mostly along and south of I-70.
Low: 40° High: 57°
Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph
