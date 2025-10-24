KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain through the day, most from KC south and west

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of rain and drizzle all weekend, total rainfall .10"-.50" northern MO to 1"-2" south of I-70

Temperatures will basically be in the low to mid 50s day and night

More rain chances Monday-Tuesday, then drier at the end of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain will increase this morning from southwest to northeast, decreasing this evening. The heaviest rain will occur south & west of KC

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

High: 56°

Tonight: Periods of showers & drizzle

Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph

Low: 50°

Saturday: Another day of cool weather and occasional rain.

Wind: E 10-20 mph

Low: 50°

High: 55°

Sunday: Cloudy & cool with scattered showers & periods of drizzle.

Wind: E 5-15 mph

Low: 51°

High: 54°

