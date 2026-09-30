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KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain Wednesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
WEDNESDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers Wednesday
  • Wettest on Thursday
  • Clearing and drying out Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Periods of showers throughout the day, mainly in the morning and later in the afternoon.
High: 77°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms likely.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. The wettest day of the week.
High: 71°
Wind: S 10-15 mph

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