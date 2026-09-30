KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of rain Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers Wednesday

Wettest on Thursday

Clearing and drying out Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Periods of showers throughout the day, mainly in the morning and later in the afternoon.

High: 77°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

Wednesday night: Showers and storms likely.

Low: 68°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. The wettest day of the week.

High: 71°

Wind: S 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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