KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of scattered showers, thunderstorms

Lower severe threat today with highs around 70°
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2024-04-28 10:03:44-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms through around 9 p.m., low severe threat
  • A nice and dry day Monday
  • More thunderstorm chances Tuesday-Thursday with some severe weather possible

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Flood watch until 1 p.m. Sunday for western MO and eastern KS

Sunday now-9 p.m.: Widespread rain and thunderstorms end to the east by 9 a.m. Then, periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some severe weather is possible, mainly east of KC.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight after 9 p.m.: The weather calms down as a cold front moves through. It will become partly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 49°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Monday: A nice day! Mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 70°
Wind: W 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy, warmer and more humid. A chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and night. Some severe weather is possible.
Low: 58° High: 82°
Wind: S 15-30 mph

