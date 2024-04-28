KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of scattered showers, thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms through around 9 p.m., low severe threat
- A nice and dry day Monday
- More thunderstorm chances Tuesday-Thursday with some severe weather possible
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Flood watch until 1 p.m. Sunday for western MO and eastern KS
Sunday now-9 p.m.: Widespread rain and thunderstorms end to the east by 9 a.m. Then, periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some severe weather is possible, mainly east of KC.
High: 70°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight after 9 p.m.: The weather calms down as a cold front moves through. It will become partly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 49°
Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph
Monday: A nice day! Mostly sunny with a light wind.
High: 70°
Wind: W 5-15 mph
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy, warmer and more humid. A chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and night. Some severe weather is possible.
Low: 58° High: 82°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.