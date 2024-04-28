KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of scattered showers, thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms through around 9 p.m., low severe threat

A nice and dry day Monday

More thunderstorm chances Tuesday-Thursday with some severe weather possible

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Flood watch until 1 p.m. Sunday for western MO and eastern KS

Sunday now-9 p.m.: Widespread rain and thunderstorms end to the east by 9 a.m. Then, periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some severe weather is possible, mainly east of KC.

High: 70°

Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph

Tonight after 9 p.m.: The weather calms down as a cold front moves through. It will become partly cloudy and cooler.

Low: 49°

Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph

Monday: A nice day! Mostly sunny with a light wind.

High: 70°

Wind: W 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, windy, warmer and more humid. A chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon and night. Some severe weather is possible.

Low: 58° High: 82°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

