KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES



Periods of showers and thunderstorms today and tonight, little to no severe threat

More sunshine Tuesday

A 2nd system arrives Wednesday and exits early Friday bringing more showers & T-Storms, low severe threat

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Periods of showers & thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are possible.

High: 69°

Wind: S 5-15 mph

This Evening: Periods of showers & thunderstorms, a few heavy downpours.

Temperatures in the 60s

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday Night: Periods of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

Low: 57°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph G20

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of KC.

High: 74°

Wind: N 10-15 mph G20

