KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers and thunderstorms today

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers and thunderstorms today and tonight, little to no severe threat
- More sunshine Tuesday
- A 2nd system arrives Wednesday and exits early Friday bringing more showers & T-Storms, low severe threat
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Monday: Periods of showers & thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are possible.
High: 69°
Wind: S 5-15 mph
This Evening: Periods of showers & thunderstorms, a few heavy downpours.
Temperatures in the 60s
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Monday Night: Periods of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Low: 57°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph G20
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of KC.
High: 74°
Wind: N 10-15 mph G20
