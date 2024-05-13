Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Periods of showers and thunderstorms today

Highs today will be in the 60s.
and last updated 2024-05-13 06:24:15-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of showers and thunderstorms today and tonight, little to no severe threat
  • More sunshine Tuesday
  • A 2nd system arrives Wednesday and exits early Friday bringing more showers & T-Storms, low severe threat

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Monday: Periods of showers & thunderstorms. Heavy downpours are possible.
High: 69°
Wind: S 5-15 mph

This Evening: Periods of showers & thunderstorms, a few heavy downpours.
Temperatures in the 60s
Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Monday Night: Periods of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Low: 57°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph G20

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly east of KC.
High: 74°
Wind: N 10-15 mph G20

