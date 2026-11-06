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KSHB 41 Weather | Pesky drizzle and clouds linger Friday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Thursday afternoon
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy drizzle Friday
  • Frost and freeze alerts Saturday morning
  • Above normal temperatures all next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy.
High: 51°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Friday night: Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost develops late.
Low: 35°
Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: Morning frost possible with perhaps a freeze in northern Missouri. Ample sunshine.
Low: 35°
High: 54°
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City