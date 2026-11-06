KSHB 41 Weather | Pesky drizzle and clouds linger Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Patchy drizzle Friday

Frost and freeze alerts Saturday morning

Above normal temperatures all next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy.

High: 51°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Friday night: Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost develops late.

Low: 35°

Wind: N 5 mph

Saturday: Morning frost possible with perhaps a freeze in northern Missouri. Ample sunshine.

Low: 35°

High: 54°

Wind: WSW 5-10 mph

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