KSHB 41 Weather | Pesky drizzle and clouds linger Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy drizzle Friday
- Frost and freeze alerts Saturday morning
- Above normal temperatures all next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Patchy drizzle. Mostly cloudy.
High: 51°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Friday night: Decreasing clouds. Patchy frost develops late.
Low: 35°
Wind: N 5 mph
Saturday: Morning frost possible with perhaps a freeze in northern Missouri. Ample sunshine.
Low: 35°
High: 54°
Wind: WSW 5-10 mph
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