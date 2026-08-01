KSHB 41 Weather | Pleasant but windy on Saturday

Pleasant Saturday and Sunday with less humidity

Windy Saturday with NW gusts up to 40 mph

Hot and humid weather returns next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Clouds clear out quickly leaving mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Less humid and windy.

High: 81°

Wind: N 15-25 G40 mph

Saturday night: Mostly clear with calming winds.

Low: 64°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: A mostly sunny day. Comfortable with low humidity.

High: 85°

Wind: N 10 mph

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