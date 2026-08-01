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KSHB 41 Weather | Pleasant but windy on Saturday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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  • Pleasant Saturday and Sunday with less humidity
  • Windy Saturday with NW gusts up to 40 mph
  • Hot and humid weather returns next week

    • KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

    Saturday: Clouds clear out quickly leaving mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Less humid and windy.
    High: 81°
    Wind: N 15-25 G40 mph

    Saturday night: Mostly clear with calming winds.
    Low: 64°
    Wind: NW 5-15 mph

    Sunday: A mostly sunny day. Comfortable with low humidity.
    High: 85°
    Wind: N 10 mph

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