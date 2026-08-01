KSHB 41 Weather | Pleasant but windy on Saturday

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Pleasant Saturday and Sunday with less humidity Windy Saturday with NW gusts up to 40 mph Hot and humid weather returns next week
Saturday: Clouds clear out quickly leaving mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Less humid and windy.
Saturday night: Mostly clear with calming winds.
Sunday: A mostly sunny day. Comfortable with low humidity.
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KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Clouds clear out quickly leaving mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Less humid and windy.
High: 81°
Wind: N 15-25 G40 mph
Saturday night: Mostly clear with calming winds.
Low: 64°
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Sunday: A mostly sunny day. Comfortable with low humidity.
High: 85°
Wind: N 10 mph
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