KSHB 41 Weather | Prepare for the hottest day of the year, so far, in Kansas City

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat advisory is in place for 2 days, through Tuesday at 8pm
- The next chance of thunderstorms is Tuesday with a cold front, scattered in the morning with stronger storms north of 36-HWY at night
- Temperatures cool, although briefly, to the 80s by midweek
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Mostly sunny, very hot with high humidity. This may be the hottest day of the year so far. A breeze may help some. Heat advisory is in place!
High: 97° Heat index: 104°-108°
Wind: S-SW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy, breezy and warm.
Low: 78°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Still hot and humid. Scattered storms are possible in the morning and then again at night from a cold front. Heat advisory continues through 8pm.
High: 93°
Heat index: 101°-104°
Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph
