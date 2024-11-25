KSHB 41 Weather | Preparing for several blasts of cold air during Thanksgiving week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Today's drop in temperatures will be the first of three cold fronts during the next week
- A light cold rain through the day Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s
- Even colder air surges in Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s & lows in the 20s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Windy and cold with steady temperatures in the low 40s through the day. Wind chills hold in the 30s.
High: 43°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph
Tonight: Clear sky, a calmer wind and much colder.
Low: 24°
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
Tuesday: A cold start then mostly sunny and staying seasonably chilly all afternoon. The wind stays light.
High: 47°
Wind: S-SW to S 5-10 mph
