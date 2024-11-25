KSHB 41 Weather | Preparing for several blasts of cold air during Thanksgiving week

WEATHER HEADLINES



Today's drop in temperatures will be the first of three cold fronts during the next week

A light cold rain through the day Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s

Even colder air surges in Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s & lows in the 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Windy and cold with steady temperatures in the low 40s through the day. Wind chills hold in the 30s.

High: 43°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, a calmer wind and much colder.

Low: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A cold start then mostly sunny and staying seasonably chilly all afternoon. The wind stays light.

High: 47°

Wind: S-SW to S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

