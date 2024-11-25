Watch Now
Weather

Actions

KSHB 41 Weather | Preparing for several blasts of cold air during Thanksgiving week

Highs in the 40s today, down to the 30s by Thanksgiving
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Today's drop in temperatures will be the first of three cold fronts during the next week
  • A light cold rain through the day Wednesday with temperatures in the 40s
  • Even colder air surges in Thanksgiving with highs in the 30s & lows in the 20s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Windy and cold with steady temperatures in the low 40s through the day. Wind chills hold in the 30s.
High: 43°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Tonight: Clear sky, a calmer wind and much colder.
Low: 24°

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

Tuesday: A cold start then mostly sunny and staying seasonably chilly all afternoon. The wind stays light.
High: 47°
Wind: S-SW to S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.