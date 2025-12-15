Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Quick thaw this week

After a frigid weekend, temperatures are quickly rebounding.
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold Monday morning, then rebounding temperatures
  • Much milder days ahead this week
  • Quick shot at rain showers by mid-week
  • Above normal temperatures persist into Christmas

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: A cold morning. Ample sunshine with afternoon rebounding temperatures. Breezy SW winds
High: 46°
Wind: SW 10-20 mph gusts up to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear. Not as cold
Low: 30°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder
High: 53° Low: 33°
Wind: SSW 5-15 mph gusts up to 20 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of late evening showers
High: 56° Low: 43°

Wind: S 5-15 mph gusts up to 20 mph

