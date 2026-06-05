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KSHB 41 Weather | Quieting down Friday ahead of more rounds of weekend storms

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jeff Penner and Lauren Rainson.
FRIDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Early Friday morning storms diminish
  • Mostly dry but hot and humid Friday
  • Rounds of storms possible throughout the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms diminish. Then dry most of the day. Hot and humid. Storm chances returning at night.
High: 86°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Friday night: Showers and storms possible. Some storms could turn severe, mainly north of Kansas City.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Saturday: Early morning showers and storms possible. Then partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Storm chances return at night.
Low: 68°
High: 88°
Wind: S 10-20 mph

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