KSHB 41 Weather | Quieting down Friday ahead of more rounds of weekend storms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Early Friday morning storms diminish
- Mostly dry but hot and humid Friday
- Rounds of storms possible throughout the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms diminish. Then dry most of the day. Hot and humid. Storm chances returning at night.
High: 86°
Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph
Friday night: Showers and storms possible. Some storms could turn severe, mainly north of Kansas City.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Saturday: Early morning showers and storms possible. Then partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Storm chances return at night.
Low: 68°
High: 88°
Wind: S 10-20 mph
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