KSHB 41 Weather | Quieting down Friday ahead of more rounds of weekend storms

WEATHER HEADLINES



Early Friday morning storms diminish

Mostly dry but hot and humid Friday

Rounds of storms possible throughout the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Early morning showers and thunderstorms diminish. Then dry most of the day. Hot and humid. Storm chances returning at night.

High: 86°

Wind: S 10-20 gusting to 25 mph

Friday night: Showers and storms possible. Some storms could turn severe, mainly north of Kansas City.

Low: 68°

Wind: S 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Saturday: Early morning showers and storms possible. Then partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Storm chances return at night.

Low: 68°

High: 88°

Wind: S 10-20 mph

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