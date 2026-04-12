KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and a few thunderstorms mid morning to mid afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES



Rain, a few thunderstorms begin 9-11 AM and end 2-4 PM

Windy, Warmer on Monday without the chance of storms

Thunderstorms, possibly severe, are possible Tuesday and Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms move in 9-11 AM and end 2-4 PM. It will be windy, but there is little to no threat of severe weather.

High: 70°

Wind: S 15-25, gust 30-40 mph

Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.

Low: 64°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer.

High: 80°

Wind: S 20-40 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

