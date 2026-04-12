KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and a few thunderstorms mid morning to mid afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain, a few thunderstorms begin 9-11 AM and end 2-4 PM
- Windy, Warmer on Monday without the chance of storms
- Thunderstorms, possibly severe, are possible Tuesday and Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms move in 9-11 AM and end 2-4 PM. It will be windy, but there is little to no threat of severe weather.
High: 70°
Wind: S 15-25, gust 30-40 mph
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.
Low: 64°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Monday: Mostly cloudy, windy and warmer.
High: 80°
Wind: S 20-40 mph
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