KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and some storms linger Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Some lingering showers and storms Tuesday
- Drying and clearing out Wednesday
- Seasonably cool fall weather
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms around throughout the day. Cooler and windy.
High: 66°
Wind: SW-WNW 10-25 mph
Tuesday night: Cloudy, cool, and breezy.
Low: 47°
Wind: WNW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Wednesday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine with seasonably cool temperatures.
Low: 47°
High: 60°
Wind: W 10-20 mph
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