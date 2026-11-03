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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and some storms linger Tuesday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Some lingering showers and storms Tuesday
  • Drying and clearing out Wednesday
  • Seasonably cool fall weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms around throughout the day. Cooler and windy.
High: 66°
Wind: SW-WNW 10-25 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy, cool, and breezy.
Low: 47°
Wind: WNW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine with seasonably cool temperatures.
Low: 47°
High: 60°
Wind: W 10-20 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City