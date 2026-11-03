KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and some storms linger Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

—

WEATHER HEADLINES



Some lingering showers and storms Tuesday

Drying and clearing out Wednesday

Seasonably cool fall weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Isolated showers and storms around throughout the day. Cooler and windy.

High: 66°

Wind: SW-WNW 10-25 mph

Tuesday night: Cloudy, cool, and breezy.

Low: 47°

Wind: WNW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine with seasonably cool temperatures.

Low: 47°

High: 60°

Wind: W 10-20 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

