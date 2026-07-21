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KSHB 41 Weather| Rain and storms for some Tuesday

Rain and storms for some Tuesday
Posted
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WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Tuesday morning isolated showers and storms for some
  • Periods of showers, storms Wednesday-Friday
  • Temperatures drop the rest of the week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Morning showers and storms possible. Then afternoon sunshine. Still hot.
High: 92°
Wind: NNW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and cooler.
Low: 68°
Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph

Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible. Heat relief.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph

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