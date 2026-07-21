KSHB 41 Weather| Rain and storms for some Tuesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Tuesday morning isolated showers and storms for some
- Periods of showers, storms Wednesday-Friday
- Temperatures drop the rest of the week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Morning showers and storms possible. Then afternoon sunshine. Still hot.
High: 92°
Wind: NNW 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, breezy, and cooler.
Low: 68°
Wind: NE 10-15 gusting to 20 mph
Wednesday: Scattered showers and storms possible. Heat relief.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
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