KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunder north ending with a nice Tuesday loading

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Despite an active start on radar, skies dry out with a nice day on tap and a mellow Wednesday
- Rain could lift north toward I-70 Thursday morning with low end thunderstorms possible Thursday night into the Friday morning commute
- Better set up for severe storms arrives Friday night and Saturday night with conditional storms Sunday night
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms staying north of the Metro core this morning and ending by 9-10 am. Then expect clearing skies with sunshine this afternoon.
High: 72°
Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear with great conditions for viewing the full moon.
Low: 45°
Wind: N 5-15 mph
Wednesday: A nice day. Partly to cloudy and mild. Storms brewing to our south by the evening could push some showers north toward I-70 overnight.
High: 69°
Wind: E 10-15 mph
