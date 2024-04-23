KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunder north ending with a nice Tuesday loading

WEATHER HEADLINES



Despite an active start on radar, skies dry out with a nice day on tap and a mellow Wednesday

Rain could lift north toward I-70 Thursday morning with low end thunderstorms possible Thursday night into the Friday morning commute

Better set up for severe storms arrives Friday night and Saturday night with conditional storms Sunday night

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms staying north of the Metro core this morning and ending by 9-10 am. Then expect clearing skies with sunshine this afternoon.

High: 72°

Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with great conditions for viewing the full moon.

Low: 45°

Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A nice day. Partly to cloudy and mild. Storms brewing to our south by the evening could push some showers north toward I-70 overnight.

High: 69°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

