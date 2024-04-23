Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunder north ending with a nice Tuesday loading

Rain and thunderstorms are staying north of Smithville Lake this morning and trailing off east. Expect clearing skies today with lighter winds leaving us with a nice 70° day.
and last updated 2024-04-23 06:35:02-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Despite an active start on radar, skies dry out with a nice day on tap and a mellow Wednesday
  • Rain could lift north toward I-70 Thursday morning with low end thunderstorms possible Thursday night into the Friday morning commute
  • Better set up for severe storms arrives Friday night and Saturday night with conditional storms Sunday night

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms staying north of the Metro core this morning and ending by 9-10 am. Then expect clearing skies with sunshine this afternoon.
High: 72°
Wind: SW to N 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear with great conditions for viewing the full moon.
Low: 45°
Wind: N 5-15 mph

Wednesday: A nice day. Partly to cloudy and mild. Storms brewing to our south by the evening could push some showers north toward I-70 overnight.
High: 69°
Wind: E 10-15 mph

