KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunderstorms mostly southeast of KC today and a severe threat north tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



Morning rain and thunderstorms south and east of KC

Saturday evening and night will again bring the chance for storms mainly north of Kansas City

Monday has the potential for significant severe weather across the area

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, mostly south and east of KC. Then, partly cloudy, breezy, very warm and humid during the afternoon.

High: 87°

Wind: S 10-25 mph

Saturday night: Partly cloudy and windy. Thunderstorms, possibly severe, will occur across Nebraska, Iowa into north Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Low: 68°

Wind: S 15-25 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid. Slight chance of evening thunderstorms in KC. There is a much better chance across Nebraska, Iowa and possibly into far northern Missouri, northeast Kansas.

High: 88°

Wind: S 15-30 mph

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