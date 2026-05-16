KSHB 41 Weather | Rain and thunderstorms mostly southeast of KC today and a severe threat north tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning rain and thunderstorms south and east of KC
- Saturday evening and night will again bring the chance for storms mainly north of Kansas City
- Monday has the potential for significant severe weather across the area
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Morning rain and thunderstorms, mostly south and east of KC. Then, partly cloudy, breezy, very warm and humid during the afternoon.
High: 87°
Wind: S 10-25 mph
Saturday night: Partly cloudy and windy. Thunderstorms, possibly severe, will occur across Nebraska, Iowa into north Missouri and northeast Kansas.
Low: 68°
Wind: S 15-25 mph
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy, very warm and humid. Slight chance of evening thunderstorms in KC. There is a much better chance across Nebraska, Iowa and possibly into far northern Missouri, northeast Kansas.
High: 88°
Wind: S 15-30 mph
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