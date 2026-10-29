KSHB 41 Weather | Rain chances and above normal temps hanging around

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Isolated rain and mild weather
- Soggy start to the weekend
- Cooler with a big storm system early next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower in the morning then later into the evening, especially south of Kansas City.
High: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph
Thursday night: Clouds increase. Showers and some thunderstorms possible.
Low: 59°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
Friday: A few showers are possible throughout the day, mainly light. Then, more widespread rain moves in during the evening and night. Cloudy but still mild.
Low: 59°
High: 73°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
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