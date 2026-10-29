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KSHB 41 Weather | Rain chances and above normal temps hanging around

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
THURSDAY AM WEATHER UPDATE
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated rain and mild weather
  • Soggy start to the weekend
  • Cooler with a big storm system early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower in the morning then later into the evening, especially south of Kansas City.
High: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clouds increase. Showers and some thunderstorms possible.
Low: 59°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: A few showers are possible throughout the day, mainly light. Then, more widespread rain moves in during the evening and night. Cloudy but still mild.
Low: 59°
High: 73°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

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KSHB 41 Weather Kansas City