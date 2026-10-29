KSHB 41 Weather | Rain chances and above normal temps hanging around

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Isolated rain and mild weather

Soggy start to the weekend

Cooler with a big storm system early next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of a shower in the morning then later into the evening, especially south of Kansas City.

High: 74°

Wind: ENE 5-10 mph

Thursday night: Clouds increase. Showers and some thunderstorms possible.

Low: 59°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Friday: A few showers are possible throughout the day, mainly light. Then, more widespread rain moves in during the evening and night. Cloudy but still mild.

Low: 59°

High: 73°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

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