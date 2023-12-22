Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather | Rain ends this morning then a peek of sun this afternoon

Highs today will be in the in the upper 50s.
and last updated 2023-12-22 06:21:50-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain ends this morning, then a decent, mild afternoon
  • Nice weather Saturday
  • Rain, heavy at times, and mild for Christmas eve
  • Colder Christmas day and Tuesday with lingering rain, possibly some snowflakes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain ends this morning. Mostly cloudy and mild this afternoon. We may see a peek of sun before sunset.

High: 58°

Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A nice evening. Partly cloudy, dry and mild.
Temperatures drop to around 50°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, dry and cool.
Low: 46°

Wind: S 8-12 mph

Saturday: A nice and unseasonably warm day with increasing clouds.

High: 62°

Wind: S 10-20

Christmas Eve (Sunday): Periods of rain, heavy at times.
Low: 55°

High: 60°

Wind: S-SE 10-15

