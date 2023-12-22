KSHB 41 Weather | Rain ends this morning then a peek of sun this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain ends this morning, then a decent, mild afternoon
- Nice weather Saturday
- Rain, heavy at times, and mild for Christmas eve
- Colder Christmas day and Tuesday with lingering rain, possibly some snowflakes
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Rain ends this morning. Mostly cloudy and mild this afternoon. We may see a peek of sun before sunset.
High: 58°
Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph
This Evening: A nice evening. Partly cloudy, dry and mild.
Temperatures drop to around 50°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, dry and cool.
Low: 46°
Wind: S 8-12 mph
Saturday: A nice and unseasonably warm day with increasing clouds.
High: 62°
Wind: S 10-20
Christmas Eve (Sunday): Periods of rain, heavy at times.
Low: 55°
High: 60°
Wind: S-SE 10-15
